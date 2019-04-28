Indiana reaches milestone with 100 problem-solving courts

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana's court system has reached a new milestone with the creation of the state's 100th problem-solving court.

The recent certification of a veteran's treatment court in northern Indiana's Pulaski County means the state now has 100 courts that specialize in handling issues that include drug-treatment, veterans, mental health and domestic violence.

Pulaski County Judge Crystal Kocher says she's proud that the new veterans' court has been certified for her rural county. She says its creation "highlights the need and possibilities for rural communities around the state to provide comprehensive services."

Fifty Indiana counties are now served by a problem-solving court and several more such courts are in the planning stages.

Indiana Supreme Court Chief Justice Loretta Rush says the courts' innovative approach requires "pioneering judges" capable of coordinating numerous resources.