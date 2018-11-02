Indiana records unusual early-season influenza death

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana health officials say the state has recorded its first influenza-related death of the 2018-19 season at an unusually early time.

State Health Commissioner Kris Box said Friday, "We don't typically see flu-related deaths this early in the season, but flu viruses circulate year-round and can have heartbreaking consequences at any time."

The department did not release any details on the person who died.

Box encourages anyone who hasn't received a flu shot to get one.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that everyone age 6 months and older get a flu vaccine each year. It takes about two weeks after vaccination for antibodies that protect against flu to develop in the body, so the CDC recommends early vaccination.

Flu season typically runs from October through May.