Indiana regulators reject Vectren plan for gas power plant

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Indiana regulators have rejected a proposal by one of the state's largest electric utilities to build a natural gas-fueled power plant to replace aging coal-fired power units.

The Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission denied Vectren's proposal Wednesday for an 850-megawatt gas-fueled plant costing an estimated $781 million.

The Evansville Courier & Press reports the IURC cited the potential financial risk to Vectren customers, who would have paid for the plant over 30 years at a time when the energy industry is rapidly changing.

Vectren sought approval to build the plant to replace its coal-burning A.B. Brown Generating Station, in Posey County, and most of its F.C. Culley plant in Warrick County.

The project drew opposition from environmentalists worried about its impact on climate change and consumer advocates concerned about its cost.

