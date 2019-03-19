Indianapolis Zoo: Young elephant dies after brief illness

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Zoo says a 6-year-old African elephant has died there following a brief illness.

The zoo announced the death of the elephant, Nyah, on Tuesday.

The zoo said in a Facebook post that Nyah started showing signs of abdominal discomfort Sunday and veterinarians immediately began care. The symptoms seemed typical of mild colic and she was drinking and eating, but symptoms progressed rapidly and she died Tuesday morning.

The zoo says a necropsy is being conducted to understand the cause of death.

It says elephants grieve and each of the elephants in the herd was with Nyah after she died to help them understand why she won't be with them anymore.

Nyah was born and raised at the Indianapolis Zoo.