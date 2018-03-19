Indianapolis utility wants to increase 2 monthly charges

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis Power & Light Co. could raise its residential customers' power rates about 10 percent under two proposed increases in monthly charges.

IPL wants state regulators to allow it to increase the monthly "fixed charge" that customers pay by 59 percent, or from $17 to $27.

The utility is also seeking to raise its monthly "energy charge" that's based on customers' actual volume of electricity use.

The Indianapolis Business Journal reports those increases could raise rates on IPL's typical residential customer about 10 percent.

Some consumer groups, environmentalists and large industrial buyers oppose the proposed increases, calling them too steep.

The Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission plans public hearings April 23 and May 7 on the proposals.

IPL has about 490,000 residential, commercial and industrial customers in Indianapolis and surrounding areas.

