The state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection has released a list of bear sightings reported to the department from April 13 to Oct. 18, 2017. Scroll through for a look at the number of bear sightings in southwestern Connecticut towns during this period. less
Brookfield
57 bear sightings

Danbury
80 bear sightings
Fairfield
5 bear sightings

Greenwich
3 bear sightings

Milford
30 bear sightings
New Canaan
3 bear sightings
New Fairfield
30 bear sightings

New Milford
228 bear sightings

Newtown
77 bear sightings
Redding
41 bear sightings
Ridgefield
19 bear sightings

Roxbury
41 bear sightings
Seymour
18 bear sightings
Sherman
25 bear sightings
Southbury
80 bear sightings

Stamford
2 bear sightings
Stratford
1 bear sighting
Trumbull
6 bear sightings
Washington
62 bear sightings

Woodbury
106 bear sightings

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut officials have found an injured bear hiding in a backyard.
Police say they received several calls of bear sightings in West Hartford on Monday morning.
Environmental police say the bear appeared to have an injured paw from being caught in a trap.
Authorities say the bear was small and not aggressive.
Workers with the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection tranquilized the bear, and removed it from the area.