Injured climber rescued from mountain in Central Oregon

BEND, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon National Guard helped rescue a woman who fell near the summit of Broken Top mountain in Central Oregon.

The Deschutes County Sheriff's Office says 29-year-old Sarah Rask of Oregon City grabbed a large rock after losing her footing Sunday. The rock gave way as Rask fell about 25 feet. The rock then rolled over her.

The sheriff's office requested help from the Oregon National Guard in addition to the search and rescue volunteers who responded to the mountain near Bend. The Guard sent a Blackhawk helicopter to the summit.

Rask was hoisted from the mountain and flown to a Bend hospital for treatment. She was in fair condition Sunday night.