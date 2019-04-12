Inmate who died behind bars had undiagnosed leukemia

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A medical examiner says leukemia killed a St. Louis County inmate whose health deteriorated before he was found dead in his cell.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the illness wasn't diagnosed before 20-year-old Lamar Catchings died on March 1 after spending 11 months behind bars on assault and armed criminal action charges.

A medical examiner report obtained through a public record request says he most likely had an aggressive form of leukemia in which too many immature blood-forming cells, called promyelocytes, accumulate in the blood and bone marrow. Blood tests can be used to diagnose the condition, which is considered the most curable form of adult leukemia.

The County Council's Justice, Health and Welfare Committee chairwoman, Rochelle Walton Gray, says his cause of death raises "more questions about procedures that were apparently not followed."

