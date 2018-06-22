Inside the Huddle with Katie Elders

DARIEN—If you look around the Darien athletic program, one of the aspects that makes it so successful is the amount of multi-sport athletes it breeds.

One of the more successful in that group is Katie Elders. The rising-senior has been in integral part of championship teams in both field hockey and lacrosse.

Her speed is what sets her apart in both sports, but her leadership is where she hopes to shine in 2018-19, having been named a captain of both teams.

Here, Elders delves more into her game, her style and what makes her tick.

On the upcoming season...

“We’re looking to come out strong this fall. Obviously last season didn’t end the way we wanted it to in the state championship, but our first game this year is against Staples, so I think it’s a good opportunity to test ourselves and see how we improved over the summer. They’re always great competition, so it’ll be a great test.”

How playing lacrosse and field hockey intertwine...

“Footwork is a big thing that is developed in those two seasons and the off season, and also getting in shape. Field hockey helps me get in shape and keep that over the winter for lacrosse. Also, leadership skills, it’s really important to develop those in both sports and they lend themselves to each season.”

Moving on from lacrosse semifinal loss to New Canaan

“The rivalry always runs deep in our blood, but I think it really will motivate us for both field hockey and lacrosse next season. It was really important for us to lose because we had that win streak in-state for over 100 games and I think it was a good wake up call to sort of rethink what Darien athletics is really about, and that’s about the team and really just coming together to win or lose, but just improve and have fun.”

What she brings to the table...

“Speed is a big thing for me. I’ve tried to round out my game and not rely on it as much, but I think it’s definitely an advantage in both sports. Really what I’m going to try to bring to the table this year in both lacrosse and field hockey is not as much in play, but in leading the team because I think it’s really important in order to have strong and successful teams to have people who are leading it in the right direction.”

Her pregame ritual...

“One that stays the same for both is that I sit in the same spot while our coaches are giving the pregame spiel and the rundown of the game plan. Also before every draw for lacrosse I have the same routine, I knock on my head twice and tighten my ankle brace, which I guess is reassuring to me. Knock on wood, but it’s worked. I’m very superstitious so it plays along with that.”

Pregame meal...

“Usually it’s some kind of fruit. I don’t like to load up right before but we have the pasta dinner the night before which is great to have time with the team and carbo-load before the big game.”

What’s in her headphones...

“Mostly remixes that will pump you up, sort of in line with our warm up playlist, but a lot of upbeat energetic music.”

Plans for the future...

“I’m verbally committed to the admissions process at Dartmouth College for lacrosse. I’m undecided as of now but leaning toward an English or Humanities type major.”

aparelli@bcnnew.com @reportedbytheAP