Inslee: Forget impeaching Trump. A 2020 defeat is better.

Democratic presidential candidate Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, speaks during the We the People Membership Summit, featuring the 2020 Democratic presidential candidates, at the Warner Theater, in Washington, Monday, April 1, 2019.

Democratic presidential candidate Jay Inslee says his party should scrap any thoughts of impeaching President Donald Trump and instead focus on voting him out of office in 2020.

The Washington governor offered his take during a CNN town hall Wednesday.

The 68-year-old candidate says damning details still could emerge about Trump's campaign and business dealings. But Inslee added that a Republican Senate would never remove the president.

Inslee offered his record in Washington and his promise to combat climate change as the kind of optimistic agenda that Democrats could use to beat Trump next year.

The governor is a longshot in a growing Democratic field, but he's hoping his solo CNN appearance and an upcoming campaign swing through early nominating states will boost his profile.