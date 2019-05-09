Inslee signs behavioral health bills

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has signed a group of bills designed to improve the state's troubled behavioral health system, including a measure for a new teaching hospital in Seattle able to hold as many as 150 patients.

The teaching hospital measure, sponsored by longtime Democratic House speaker Frank Chopp, directs UW officials to plan a new facility focused on training medical students to enter the broader behavioral health field, which includes both mental health and substance abuse treatment.

Inslee signed the bills at a Thursday afternoon ceremony in the state Capitol.

Other bills signed Thursday focus on diverting criminal suspects also dealing with behavioral health problems, and a measure to ease integration of existing services.

Advocates have called a shortage of trained specialists a major contributing factor to a crisis in the state's behavioral health care system that has seen court orders and funding revocations over wait times and assaults.