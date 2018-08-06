Interstate 11 built with features highlighting lake, history

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Motorists on a section of Interstate 11 near Boulder City will get glimpses of Lake Mead, art deco-style bridges and a mural depicting the history of Hoover Dam.

The so-called Boulder City Bypass is expected to reduce the time it takes to travel between Henderson and the bridge that bypasses the dam by 30 minutes. It opens to the public Thursday.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported Monday that the visual elements along the roadway were done by two companies, Stantec and Design Workshop.

Nevada Department of Transportation spokesman Tony Illia says the textured, multicolored art is coated with an anti-graffiti film.

He says the money for the art came from funding set aside for landscaping and aesthetics under a 2002 master plan adopted by the department.

