Investigation dropped against former Santa Fe mayor

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico district attorney says the statute of limitations prevents him from bringing charges against former Mayor Javier Gonzales in connection with decades-old accusations of sexual assault. Gonzales has vehemently denied the accusations by a female relative.

Democratic District Attorney Marco Serna announced Tuesday that too much time lapsed before the complaint was brought to the attention of his office and state police for charges to be filed.

Serna also says a timeline could not be established to support a sexual-assault related charge.

Gonzales says the allegations previously were debunked during divorce and child-custody proceedings. Gonzales is a former state chairman of the Democratic Party.

Santa Fe voters made him the city's first openly gay mayor in 2014. He declined to run for a second term last year.