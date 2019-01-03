Investigation to focus on pollution at meat packing plant

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico regulators are considering a proposal that calls for investigating soil and groundwater contamination at a former meat packing plant in Albuquerque.

The state Environment Department said Wednesday it will review the initial plan to clean up the former Karler meat packing facility.

The agency's Ground Water Quality Bureau required the property owner to submit a plan to address pollution at the site.

Previous sampling results indicate that concentrations of nitrate, chloride and total dissolved solids exceed state water quality standards. The proposed investigation will define the extent of soil and groundwater effects at the site.

At a later stage, the property owner will have to outline proposed actions for dealing with the pollution. The public will have an opportunity to comment and can request a hearing.