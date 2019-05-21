Investigators to present findings on deadly train crash

SEATTLE (AP) — Federal safety investigators are expected to present their findings on the Amtrak train derailment south of Seattle that killed three people and injured dozens.

KIRO-TV reports the National Transportation Safety Board is holding a board meeting Tuesday afternoon in Washington, D.C. to determine the probable cause of the derailment near DuPont in December 2017.

The agency says the train was traveling at 78 mph (126 kph) when it plunged off a highway overpass and onto Interstate 5.

The derailment occurred on the train's first paid passenger trip on a new route from Tacoma, Washington, to Portland, Oregon.

Information from: KIRO-TV, htthttp://www.kirotv.com/index.html