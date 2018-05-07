Iowa, Nebraska farmers nearly caught up on spring planting

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Although spring storms initially slowed spring planting progress in Iowa and Nebraska, the U.S. Department of Agriculture reports farmers have nearly caught up to five-year averages in the past week.

Iowa farmers have 40 percent of the corn crop planted, about three days behind the average at this point in the season. Three percent of corn plants have emerged, a slower pace than the five-year average of 9 percent.

The USDA said Monday in its weekly crop update that Iowa soybean planting is at the average of 12 percent completed.

Farmers in Nebraska have 42 percent of the corn planted, near the 46 percent average. About 2 percent of the plants emerged behind the five-year average of 10 percent.

Soybean planting is slightly ahead of schedule with 16 percent completed.