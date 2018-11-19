Iowa farmers near end of corn and soybean harvest

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa farmers are nearing the end of this year's harvest of corn and soybeans.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture reported Monday that 91 percent of the corn crop had been harvested by Sunday. That matches last year's harvest but was three days behind the five-year average.

About 97 percent of the soybean crop had been harvested, which is just behind last year's 98 percent and the five-year average of 99 percent.

The harvest progress came despite wintry weather, including temperatures in eastern Iowa that were up to 12 degrees below normal. Some areas also saw rain and snow.