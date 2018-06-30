Iowa father disturbed by immigration policy organizes rally

























MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (AP) — A central Iowa father says he was inspired to organize a rally in support of immigrant families after seeing news on Father's Day of children separated from their parents who had recently crossed the U.S. border.

About 125 people turned out Saturday for the rally in Marshalltown organized by Steve Adelmund. Adelmund recalled turning on the news June 17 after spending the day with his two young children as seeing news of immigrant children being separated from parents and held in cage-like structures at the border. He says the images "hit me in the heart. I cried."

Adelmund, who says he identifies as a Democrat but sometimes votes Republican, says the country should be able to come together on the idea that "kids shouldn't be taken from their parents."

The rally was among hundreds across the U.S. urging the Trump administration to reunite families separated at the U.S.-Mexico border.