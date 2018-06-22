Iowa homeless shelter begins $3.6M expansion

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (AP) — A Council Bluffs shelter has begun work on a $3.6 million expansion that'll allow it to help more women and families, and offer better medical services.

The Micah House announced the public phase of its Shelter Reimagined campaign Thursday, The Daily Nonpareil reported . The nonprofit raised $2.1 million in the "quiet" phase of the campaign, leaving $1.5 million left to be raised to reach the final goal.

"This campaign provides momentum, moving Micah House forward, and allows us to offer more resources and a one-of-a-kind shelter for hundreds of women experiencing homelessness right here in our community," said Micah House Executive Director Jaymes Sime.

The organization serves as an emergency homeless shelter for single women and families. The nonprofit said it provides shelter, meals, case management services, health care access and budgeting classes.

The expansion will allow the shelter to accommodate an additional 250 women and 24 families annually, shelter officials said. The shelter typically has more than 200 women on its waiting list.

The shelter served almost 60 women and more than 200 families last year.

Shelter officials are focused on making the space "a therapeutic and healing environment," Sime said.

"We know if we can get them on the process of healing, then we can address the issues of homelessness," Sime said. "If we don't deal with previous trauma, these women and families will continue to cycle through programs and systems."

The campaign will also help fund the creation of a clinic in partnership with All Care Health Center. The facility will feature three exam rooms and dental space.

___

Information from: The Daily Nonpareil, http://www.nonpareilonline.com