Iowa officials investigating slurry discharge into creek

ANKENY, Iowa (AP) — Iowa environmental officials say they're investigating the spill of about 1,000 gallons of lime slurry into a tributary of a central Iowa creek.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources says the spill happened over the weekend, when a storage tank overflowed at the Air Gas plant in Ankeny.

Officials say a construction company on Monday noticed the discharge of the milky white substance into a tributary of Four Mile Creek. Tests of the creek Monday morning showed water quality was similar upstream and downstream, and there were no signs of dead or distressed fish.

The DNR says Air Gas worked with the construction company to prevent more slurry from entering the creek and pump contaminated water out of the creek.