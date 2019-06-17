Iowa unveils social media, ad campaign to attract workers

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds says a new social media and advertising campaign is designed to draw attention to Iowa's quality of life in hopes of attracting new workers.

At the announcement Monday of a newly branded "This is Iowa" campaign, Reynolds unveiled a state-produced video that shows New York City residents being shown photos of properties they assumed were nearby, only to learn later they are in several Iowa cities. The video records their shock at hearing the prices for such large and luxurious apartments and houses.

Iowa has a chronic worker shortage and attracting more people to the state is one of Reynolds' priorities.

Reynolds held her announcement at a downtown Des Moines restaurant owned by Alexander Hall, who sold several New York restaurants four years ago and moved to his wife's native Iowa. He's now planning his fourth dining location.

Reynolds says Hall's experience demonstrates that when people spend a year or two in Iowa, they stay.

The campaign is funded as part of the Iowa Economic Development Authority's $5 million marketing budget.