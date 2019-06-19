Islamic society seeks to buy former church for mosque

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — The Islamic Society of Vermont is fundraising to buy a church building for a new mosque in South Burlington.

The Burlington Free Press reports that according to the online fundraiser, the society wants to meet the demands for a growing Muslim population in the state.

The GoFundMe.com fundraiser is seeking to raise $500,000 to buy a former Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints church in South Burlington. The fundraiser says the society signed a contract to buy the building for $1.1 million.

The society is selling its current mosque in Colchester, which opened in 1999. About 300 active members attend prayers on Friday. The society says the new space could accommodate 700 worshippers, its weekend Islamic school and other events.