Israel closing Gaza crossing after violence along frontier













Photo: Khalil Hamra, AP Image 1 of / 4 Caption Close Image 1 of 4 Relatives of Palestinian Hamas militant, Karim Abu Fatayir, who was shot and killed during the Friday's protest at the Gaza Strip's border with Israel, mourn over his body in the family home during his funeral in town of Deir el-Balah, Central Gaza Strip, Saturday, Aug.18, 2018. less Relatives of Palestinian Hamas militant, Karim Abu Fatayir, who was shot and killed during the Friday's protest at the Gaza Strip's border with Israel, mourn over his body in the family home during his funeral ... more Photo: Khalil Hamra, AP Image 2 of 4 Relatives of Palestinian Hamas militant, Karim Abu Fatayir, who was shot and killed during the Friday's protest at the Gaza Strip's border with Israel, mourn over his body in the family home during his funeral in town of Deir el-Balah, Central Gaza Strip, Saturday, Aug.18, 2018. less Relatives of Palestinian Hamas militant, Karim Abu Fatayir, who was shot and killed during the Friday's protest at the Gaza Strip's border with Israel, mourn over his body in the family home during his funeral ... more Photo: Khalil Hamra, AP Image 3 of 4 Relatives of Palestinian Karim Abu Fatayir, who was shot and killed during the Friday's protest at the Gaza Strip's border with Israel, mourn in the family home during his funeral in town of Deir el-Balah, Central Gaza Strip, Saturday, Aug.18, 2018. less Relatives of Palestinian Karim Abu Fatayir, who was shot and killed during the Friday's protest at the Gaza Strip's border with Israel, mourn in the family home during his funeral in town of Deir el-Balah, ... more Photo: Khalil Hamra, AP Image 4 of 4 Mourners carry the body of Palestinian Hamas militant, Karim Abu Fatayir, who was shot and killed during the Friday's protest at the Gaza Strip's border with Israel, during his funeral in town of Deir el-Balah, Central Gaza Strip, Saturday, Aug.18, 2018. less Mourners carry the body of Palestinian Hamas militant, Karim Abu Fatayir, who was shot and killed during the Friday's protest at the Gaza Strip's border with Israel, during his funeral in town of Deir el-Balah, ... more Photo: Khalil Hamra, AP Israel closing Gaza crossing after violence along frontier 1 / 4 Back to Gallery

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel's defense minister says he's closing the country's main personnel crossing with Gaza in response to recent violence along the frontier.

Avigdor Lieberman says Sunday that he's shutting down the Erez border crossing.

Two Palestinians were killed by Israeli fire and another 60 were wounded during violent protests Friday amid ongoing Egyptian efforts to broker a cease-fire. The protesters threw rocks and firebombs at Israeli troops from behind clouds of black smoke from burning tires. The soldiers responded with tear gas and live fire.

Hamas officials have been meeting with Egyptian officials in Cairo to hammer out details of a possible truce with Israel. The sides have come close to serious conflict in recent weeks, as militants have fired rockets at Israel, which has responded with airstrikes.