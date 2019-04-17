Italian shipping firm fined $4M in waste oil dumping case

Authorities say an Italian shipping company will pay a $3 million fine for dumping oily waste and other pollutants at sea rather than paying to dispose of them properly.

Federal authorities in New Jersey say d'Amico Shipping Italia S.p.A. pleaded guilty Wednesday in Newark to violating the Act to Prevent Pollution from Ships.

The charge involved the oil tanker Cielo di Milano that visited ports in New Jersey, Maryland and Florida multiple times in 2014 and 2015.

Authorities said the Palermo-based company acknowledged that the crew intentionally discharged bilge water and oily waste from the vessel's engine room into the sea and also admitted falsifying and destroying records.

The plea allocates $1 million to projects to clean up marine pollution, preservation of aquatic life, and restore shorelines around Newark Bay.