Italy steps up holiday security at airports, train stations

ROME (AP) — Italy's interior minister says security is being beefed up at train stations and airports in the nation "after the terror attack in Strasbourg and in view of Christmas" holidays.

Matteo Salvini also tweeted that there's "maximum alert for sensitive places like monuments and churches." He said the strategy was adopted at a meeting he led Monday of the National Committee for Public Order and Safety.

Separately, Salvini described the level of security as "absolutely high on possible sensitive targets and Christmas markets."

The attack near a Strasbourg, France, Christmas market last week left five people dead.

Police say security has been high in Italy for years now at places like basilicas, archaeological ruins and monuments that attract pilgrims and tourists. But police have stressed there are no specific threats.