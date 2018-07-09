Ivanka Trump touts tax cut in upstate New York

PREBLE, N.Y. (AP) — Ivanka Trump has visited an upstate New York paving company to promote the Republican-engineered tax cuts approved by Congress last year.

President Donald Trump's eldest daughter told about 150 people at Suit-Kote headquarters south of Syracuse on Monday that it was "incredible" to see the effects of the tax cuts in a local community.

Suit-Kote CEO Frank Suits Jr. said the tax bill prompted the company to give its 800 employees a 5 percent raise.

Ivanka Trump was given a tour by Suits and Republican Rep. Claudia Tenney and climbed aboard a paver for a demonstration.

About 30 people holding anti-Trump signs stood on the road outside the event in rural Cortland County, 25 miles (40 kilometers) south of Syracuse.