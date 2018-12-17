JBS employees agree to contract extension, pay increase

GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — Hundreds of workers at a Greeley-based meat processing company have ratified a contract extension that will include annual pay raises and continued health coverage.

The Greeley Tribune reports the current agreement for workers at JBS USA, which was negotiated in 2015, expires in July. The extension will allow employees to retain their current benefits through July 2021.

JBS employees were represented in union negotiations by the United Food and Commercial Workers Union Local 7.

The union represents some 3,000 employees at JBS, but Nate Bernstein, one of the directors for UFCW Local 7, says not all of them always cast a vote when it comes time to ratify a new deal.

Employees will get their first pay raise Monday, then will see a second pay raise in July, followed by another in July 2020.

