https://www.dariennewsonline.com/news/article/James-D-Cain-Jr-nominated-for-federal-judgeship-13186323.php
James D. Cain Jr. nominated for federal judgeship
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A Lake Charles attorney has been nominated for a federal judgeship.
Sens. Bill Cassidy and John Kennedy said Monday that James D. Cain Jr. was nominated by President Donald Trump to serve as a U.S. district judge for the Western District of Louisiana in Lake Charles.
Cain is a Deridder native and the son of former state Sen. James David Cain.
He is a founding partner of Loftin, Cain and LeBlanc.
Cain's nomination is subject to confirmation by the Senate.
View Comments