James, Stabenow may debate twice in Michigan US Senate race

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — It appears Democratic U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow and her Republican opponent John James will meet for two televised debates before November's election.

The candidates said Tuesday they accepted debate invitations from WGVU-TV in Grand Rapids and the Detroit Economic Club. Details must still be worked out.

The debates would be Oct. 14 and Oct. 15.

James, a business executive and Iraq War veteran, says he agreed to four other debates after asking media outlets and organizations to partner. But the third-term senator seems unlikely to do more debates.

She says WGVU and the Detroit Economic Club have a long history of hosting Senate debates. The James campaign says Stabenow must "keep her word."

In 2012, her representatives pulled out of negotiations with Republican Pete Hoekstra's camp, and no debates occurred.