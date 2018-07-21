Jamie Lee Curtis hugs an emotional 'Halloween' fan

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Jamie Lee Curtis walked off-stage during a massive Comic-Con presentation for the new "Halloween" movie Friday to embrace an emotional fan who said that her character saved his life years ago.

Wiping tears away, the man told a story about a home invasion he experienced and said he was a victor not a victim because of her.

It echoed what Curtis had said just moments earlier about how this new iteration of "Halloween" is so important because it allows her character to reclaim her narrative 40 years after the traumatic events in John Carpenter's movie.

Curtis got a wildly enthusiastic reception from the crowd in the 6,500-seat Hall H throughout the presentation, which also featured some horrifying and bloody footage.

"Halloween" hits theaters on Oct. 19.