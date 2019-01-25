Jamie Lee Curtis working to get stand-in LGBTQ mom onscreen

FILE - In this Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019 file photo, Jamie Lee Curtis arrives at the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. Jamie Lee Curtis is working to tell the story of an Oklahoma City woman whose pledge to stand in as a mom at same-sex weddings went viral. Curtis confirmed through a publicist Friday, Jan. 25, 2019 that she has acquired the rights to “How We Sleep At Night: A Mother's Memoir,” by Sara Cunningham. Curtis said she was among the thousands who saw Cunningham’s July Facebook post offering to be a surrogate mother. The two eventually met, and Curtis says she is working on a deal to get Cunningham’s story onscreen.(Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File) less FILE - In this Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019 file photo, Jamie Lee Curtis arrives at the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. Jamie Lee Curtis is working to tell the story ... more Photo: Jordan Strauss, Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Photo: Jordan Strauss, Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Jamie Lee Curtis working to get stand-in LGBTQ mom onscreen 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Actress Jamie Lee Curtis is trying to tell the story of an Oklahoma woman whose pledge to stand in as a mom at same-sex weddings went viral.

In a statement Friday, Curtis confirmed that she acquired the rights to "How We Sleep At Night: A Mother's Memoir," by Sara Cunningham of Oklahoma City.

Curtis says she was among the thousands who saw Cunningham's July Facebook post offering to be a surrogate mother for LGBTQ couples whose parents don't support them. The two eventually met, and now Curtis says she is working on a deal to get Cunningham's story onscreen.

Details about the deal were not immediately available.

Cunningham runs the nonprofit Free Mom Hugs , which provides support to LGBTQ kids and teens. Curtis is best known for appearing in the "Halloween" movie franchise.