FILE - In this Friday, Sept. 22, 2017, file photo, people move in to take a closer look at the "Comfort Women" monument after it was unveiled in San Francisco. The mayor of Osaka, Japan says he is withdrawing his city from a six-decade "sister-city" relationship with San Francisco to protest a statue honoring women forced into working in brothels servicing Japanese soldiers during World War II. The San Francisco Examiner reports Osaka Mayor Hirofumi Yoshimura sent a letter to San Francisco announcing his desire to withdraw from the largely ceremonial relationship. less
Photo: Eric Risberg, AP
Former "comfort woman" Grandma Yong-soo Lee reaches out to touch a section of the Comfort Women Memorial statue after it's unveiled at St. Mary's Square park in Chinatown in San Francisco, Calif. on Friday, Sept. 22, 2017. During World War II, thousands of women were captured and used as sex slaves by the Japanese military. less
Photo: Paul Chinn / The Chronicle 2017
Former "comfort woman" Grandma Yong-soo Lee reaches out to touch a section of the Comfort Women Memorial statue after it's unveiled at St. Mary's Square park in Chinatown in San Francisco, Calif. on Friday, ... more
The "Comfort Women" in San Francisco's St. Mary's Square was vandalized with paint.
The "Comfort Women" in San Francisco's St. Mary's Square was vandalized with paint.
Photo: Heather Knight / San Francisco Chronicle
City Lights
Before City Lights was the sprawling North Beach bookstore, favored by locals and tourists alike, the building housed a florist and the office of Peter D. Martin, according to City Lights Books publisher and executive director Elaine Katzenberger. Martin, the son of an Italian anarchist and editor, managed a pop culture magazine from his North Beach perch, and went on to publish the works of Robert Duncan, Jack Spicer, Pauline Kael and Lawrence Ferlinghetti.
The magazine, named "City Lights" after the 1931 Chaplin film, only published five editions, but its headquarters went on to have a life of their own. In order to support the magazine (before it folded) and pay his rent, Martin opened a bookstore in the front space below his office. Ferlinghetti, who had published work in the magazine, passed by the shop as Martin was setting up, and the partnership was born. When Martin decided to return to New York, Ferlinghetti bought him out for $1000. less
City Lights
Photo: Scott Strazzante, The Chronicle
Before City Lights was the sprawling North Beach bookstore, favored by locals and tourists alike, the building housed a florist and the office of Peter D. Martin, according to City Lights Books ... more
Mission Dolores
Photo: Nicole Boliaux, The Chronicle
Mission Dolores was originally called Mission San Francisco de Asis a la Laguna de los Dolores (Saint Francis of Assisi at the Lagoon of Sorrows), so named by Junipero Serra in 1776 because it was built on the shores of a now dried-up lake. The mission became widely known as Mission Dolores because of its proximity to a nearby creek named the Arroyo de Nuestra Senora de los Dolores, which was discovered on the feast day of Our Lady of Sorrows. Before it became a sunny park favored for weekend socializing, Dolores was a Jewish cemetery in the late 1800s. less
Coit Tower
The long white column, perched atop Telegraph Hill, is one of the most famous landmarks of the San Francisco skyline. It was named after Lillie Hitchcock-Coit
, a wealthy patron of the city's firefighters who bequeathed money for Coit Tower's construction as a monument to those red-coated men after her death.
Photo: Eric Dugan/Getty Images
Coit Tower
The long white column, perched atop Telegraph Hill, is one of the most famous landmarks of the San Francisco skyline. It was named after Lillie Hitchcock-Coit
, a wealthy patron of the city's
Treasure Island
This island derives its name from a substance that defines much of San Francisco's history – gold. The island was created with mud dredged from the bay, and its name belies wishful thinking that the dirt might contain some shiny minerals. According to Anne Schnoebelen, the vice president of the Treasure Island Museum Association, most accounts claim no gold was found. Shnoebelen says, per the official history, a publicist named Clyde Vandeberg picked the moniker, which was inspired by the Robert Louis Stevenson novel. less
Treasure Island
Photo: Karl Nielsen, Special To The Chronicle
This island derives its name from a substance that defines much of San Francisco's history – gold. The island was created with mud dredged from the bay, and its name belies wishful thinking ... more
Telegraph Hill
The hill Coit Tower rests atop derives its name from a very practical use for a high peak in an oceanside city. Telegraph Hill was named for a semaphore telegraph built on its peak in 1850 that alerted land dwellers of ships' arrivals.
built on its peak in 1850 that alerted land dwellers of ships' arrivals.
Photo: Mason Trinca, Special To The Chronicle
Telegraph Hill
The hill Coit Tower rests atop derives its name from a very practical use for a high peak in an oceanside city. Telegraph Hill was named for a semaphore telegraph built on its peak in 1850 that alerted land dwellers of ships' arrivals.
built on its peak in 1850 that
Golden Gate Bridge
U.S. Army leader John C. Fremont led multiple expeditions to California before he became governor and then a U.S. senator. Fremont named that stunning strait between the Pacific Ocean and San Francisco Bay the Golden Gate in 1846. It was in reference to the Golden Horn inlet in what is now Istanbul. The famous bridge was later named for the strait it traverses. less
Photo: Santiago Mejia, The Chronicle
Golden Gate Bridge
U.S. Army leader John C. Fremont led multiple expeditions to California before he became governor and then a U.S. senator. Fremont named that stunning strait between the Pacific Ocean and San ... more
Lotta's Fountain
Before striking it rich from real estate investments, Charlotte Mignon (Lotta) Crabtree was a Gold Rush-era entertainer. According to legend, her audiences would shower the dancer in gold as she jigged atop empty barrels. Crabtree gifted the striking fountain, now called Lotta's Fountain, to her adoring fans in the city she loved. According to The Chronicle, it was designed in the likeness of a lighthouse prop from the now forgotten play 'Zip.' less
Photo: Liz Hafalia, The Chronicle
Lotta's Fountain
Before striking it rich from real estate investments, Charlotte Mignon (Lotta) Crabtree was a Gold Rush-era entertainer. According to legend, her audiences would shower the dancer in gold as she ... more
Photo: Scott Strazzante, The Chronicle
Curran Theatre
The nearly 100-year-old Curran Theatre derives its name from a man whose life sounds strikingly similar to a made-for-TV movie. The heir to a Missouri wheel manufacturing company, Homer Curran spurned the family business to study music at Stanford University. Curran moved to San Francisco and began managing theaters before opening his own, with funding from the New York entertainment giant Shubert International. less
Yerba Buena Gardens
Photo: Nicole Boliaux, The Chronicle
The gardens are a reminder of San Francisco's original name when it was a tiny hamlet under Spanish and Mexican rule, located in the heart of today's Financial District.
Yerba Buena became San Francisco in 1847 during the Mexican American War. 'Hierba buena' is Spanish for 'good herb' and encompasses a variety of aromatic plants. less
Swedish American Hall
This concert venue has singing in its history. The San Francisco Swedish Society, which built the Swedish American Hall on Market Street, was first called the Original Orpheus Singing Club and later the Singing Society Svea before settling on its current name. The construction of the building was completed in 1907, and originally served as a meeting place for Swedes and their American descendants, and the home of plentiful banquets and celebrations. less
Photo: ANDY KUNO, SFC
Swedish American Hall
This concert venue has singing in its history. The San Francisco Swedish Society, which built the Swedish American Hall on Market Street, was first called the Original Orpheus Singing Club ... more
Photo: Liz Hafalia, The Chronicle
Maiden Lane
Rumor has it that Maiden Lane (pictured above) and several SoMa alleys including Fella Place, Harriet Street, Mary Street and Bernice Street are all nods to San Francisco's old red-light district. The story says that San Francisco officials named some of these small streets after ladies of ill repute. It turns out Maiden Lane was named after the 1906 earthquake and for a street in New York, but many of the other streets appear to be named for actual ladies.
Roxie
Tucked in on bustling 16th Street in the Mission District, the Roxie theater boasts a history as wild and changing as the city itself. Started as the C.H. Brown Theater in 1909, the theater eventually came under the watch of a local jeweler who renamed it The Poppy. Between 1916 and 1934, the cinema went on to be called The New 16th Street, The Rex, The Gem and The Gaiety, before becoming known as the Roxie, which was "a rip-off of the palatial Roxy Theater in New York City," according to the theater, a nonprofit since 2009. In its long running history, the Roxie (and its many iterations before) has been a theater dedicated, at one point or another, to German films, pornography and Russian-language movies. less
Photo: Liz Hafalia, The Chronicle
Roxie
Tucked in on bustling 16th Street in the Mission District, the Roxie theater boasts a history as wild and changing as the city itself. Started as the C.H. Brown Theater in 1909, the theater eventually came ... more
Transamerica Pyramid
Though longtime San Francisco residents will no doubt remember the namesake of the Transamerica Pyramid — as well as the building's early controversy — newer folks might not know the landmark started as the headquarters of Transamerica Corporation, an insurance company. Fifteen years after the pyramid's 1972 completion, Transamerica Corp. relocated its headquarters, though it retained the building as its trademark. Aegon Inc. acquired Transamerica, and the pyramid, in 2001, but it held onto the building as an investment and continues to rent out its plentiful office space. less
Photo: Nicole Boliaux, The Chronicle
Transamerica Pyramid
Though longtime San Francisco residents will no doubt remember the namesake of the Transamerica Pyramid — as well as the building's early controversy — newer folks might not know the ... more
Photo: Michael Noble Jr., The Chronicle
Alamo Square
The residential enclave of Alamo Square, with loosely defined boundaries and a park of the same name, is centered around a former watering hole where travelers stopped on the horseback trail
from Mission Dolores to the Presidio in the 1800s. A lone cottonwood tree (alamo in Spanish) supposedly marked the water source and Mayor James Van Ness created a 12.7-acre park to surround it in 1856.
Photo: Marcio Jose Sanchez, Associated Press
Photo: Stephen Lam, Special To The Chronicle
Sutro Baths
Although the crumbling ruins of Sutro Baths look like relics of antiquity today, having been pummeled down to stone by water and fire, Adolph Sutro, a mining engineer who struck it rich in the Comstock Lode, built the structure in 1896. Around this time, Adolph was also mayor of San Francisco, a position he held from 1894 to 1896. In its day, Sutro Baths was the largest indoor swimming complex in the world. less
Photo: Paul Chinn, The Chronicle
Sutro Baths
Although the crumbling ruins of Sutro Baths look like relics of antiquity today, having been pummeled down to stone by water and fire, Adolph Sutro, a mining engineer who struck it rich in the ... more
The Masonic
Though now a concertgoer's destination, this building serves a purpose beyond entertainment. The Masonic contains the offices of the Grand Masonic Lodge of California, as well as its museum and library. Perhaps the most exciting and mysterious feature of the Masonic is the massive mural by artist Emile Norman. The Masons commissioned Norman to create a mural depicting the contributions of Masons to California history, giving him 15 books to read on Freemasonry. Norman says he was told not to disclose what the symbolism in the mural means. less
Photo: Andreas Praefcke/Wikimedia Commons
The Masonic
Though now a concertgoer's destination, this building serves a purpose beyond entertainment. The Masonic contains the offices of the Grand Masonic Lodge of California, as well as its museum and ... more
Mount Davidson Park
George Davidson was a 19th-century version of a Renaissance man, learned as he was in astronomy, engineering and geography. The savant was president of the Cal Academy, the first geography professor at UC Berkeley (he retired in 1905) and a charter member of the Sierra Club. Davidson died in San Francisco in 1911 at the age of 86. Mount Davidson Park on the southern edge of San Francisco is named for him. less
Photo: Mason Trinca, Special To The Chronicle
Mount Davidson Park
George Davidson was a 19th-century version of a Renaissance man, learned as he was in astronomy, engineering and geography. The savant was president of the Cal Academy, the first geography ... more
Photo: Gabrielle Lurie / The Chronicle
Photo: Bill Heinsohn/Getty Images
Haight-Ashbury
The historic Haight-Ashbury neighborhood, known as the origin of hippie culture, gets its hyphenated name from two early S.F. leaders. Gold Rush-era exchange banker Henry Haight and S.F. Supervisor Munroe Ashbury were instrumental in the creation of Golden Gate Park. They both have streets named after them and these famously intersect in the heart of the neighborhood.
Photo: Sarah Ravani / The Chronicle / /
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The mayor of Osaka, Japan, says he's ending a six-decade "sister city" relationship with San Francisco to protest a statue honoring women forced to have sex with Japanese soldiers during World War II.
Osaka Mayor Hirofumi Yoshimura this week sent a letter to San Francisco announcing he's withdrawing from the largely ceremonial relationship, the San Francisco Examiner reported Wednesday.
The statue was erected on city property last year by California's Korean, Chinese and Filipino communities.
Jeff Cretan, a spokesman for San Francisco Mayor London Breed, called Yoshimura's decision unfortunate and says the cities will remain connected through "people-to-people ties."
The Japanese Consulate in San Francisco declined to comment.
"Breaking the relationship over a memorial is outrageous and absurd," said Lillian Sing, co-chair of the Comfort Women Justice Coalition. "It shows how afraid the Osaka mayor and Japanese prime minister are of truth and are trying to deny history."
Historians say tens of thousands of women around Asia were sent to work in Japanese military brothels, often through coercion and deception. Japan apologized in 1993 but the issue has remained an open rift with its neighbors, particularly South Korea which has strong memories of Japan's colonization from 1910 to 1945.
After a gradual pullback from the apology, Japan's government now denies that the women, called "comfort women" in Japanese, were forced into sexual slavery, citing a lack of official documentary proof, and says the statue in San Francisco and similar statues built in various countries wrongfully blame Japan.