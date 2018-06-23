Jealous canvassing for votes with Ben & Jerry's co-founder

BALTIMORE (AP) — Ben Jealous is canvassing for votes with another man named Ben: Ben Cohen of Ben & Jerry's ice cream.

Jealous, who is seeking the Democratic nomination for governor of Maryland, has two events scheduled Saturday with Cohen, who is a co-founder of the ice cream company.

The first event is in Baltimore with the Service Employees International Union 1199.

The second event is at a phone bank in Silver Spring.

Jealous is a former NAACP president. Recent polls say he's in a close race with Prince George's County Executive Rushern Baker.

A week of early voting ended Thursday. It's the last weekend before Tuesday's primary in Maryland.