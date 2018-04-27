Jeffries, veterans head during Legionnaires' crisis, resigns

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Gov. Bruce Rauner's director of veterans' affairs is stepping down.

A statement from the Republican's office Friday indicated that Erica Jeffries has accepted an offer in the private sector.

WBEZ Chicago cited an internal email in reporting that Jeffries' last day would be May 18 before starting work for Johnson and Johnson.

Jeffries has been director through a Legionnaires' disease crisis at the Quincy veterans home. She has been criticized by lawmakers as part of what some say has been Rauner's slow and inadequate response to the disease that has contributed to the deaths of 13 residents since 2015.

Rauner's statement thanked Jeffries for "her tremendous service" and said the administration will soon consider successors.