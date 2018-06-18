Jenkins hopeful for return of missing Korean War soldiers

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Congressman Evan Jenkins says he's hopeful an agreement signed by President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un will bring home the remains of missing U.S. soldiers from the Korean War.

Jenkins says in a statement the agreement aims to recover the remains of U.S. soldiers who are missing in action or were prisoners of war, including the immediate repatriation of those who were already identified.

There are 7,697 U.S. troops still unaccounted for from the Korean War, and about 5,300 of those were lost in North Korea.

The statement says that the remains of 14 West Virginia soldiers who were missing in action in Korea have been returned since the end of the war. According to the U.S. Defense Department, 164 West Virginians remain unaccounted for.