Jets fire coach Todd Bowles after 4 seasons with no playoffs

New York Jets head coach Todd Bowles leaves the field after an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018, in Foxborough, Mass. New York Jets head coach Todd Bowles leaves the field after an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018, in Foxborough, Mass. Photo: Steven Senne, AP Photo: Steven Senne, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Jets fire coach Todd Bowles after 4 seasons with no playoffs 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Jets have fired coach Todd Bowles after four seasons, ending a disappointing tenure that began with plenty of promise but finished with lots of losses and no playoff appearances.

The team announced the long-expected decision Sunday night that it moved on from Bowles, who went 24-40.

There was some uncertainty surrounding general manager Mike Maccagnan's job status, but it appears he will remain in his role and help lead the Jets' search for a new coach.

Bowles, 54, was hired in January 2015 after New York fired Rex Ryan. The Jets got off to a solid start under Bowles, who guided them to a 10-6 record. But they fell a win shy of the playoffs in his first season after losing a win-and-in game against Ryan's Bills. Still, many expected the Jets to take the next step under Bowles.

It never happened.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL