Joe Biden's challenge: Winning over progressives

WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden says he has "the most progressive record" of any Democrat running, or mulling a run, in 2020. But many progressive activists disagree.

As the former vice president nears a decision on a third White House run, several moments in his long career loom as political liabilities with a party that's moved to the left. They include his vote for the Iraq War and his key role in passing bankruptcy and crime bills unpopular on the left.

Biden leads many early 2020 primary polls, but his problems on the left could chip away at that support. Progressive activists are urging him to do more to address the doubts.

One activist, Jennifer Epps-Addison, said Biden should respond "not just in words, but by putting forth a policy agenda."