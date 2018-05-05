Joliet police 'battle buddy' effort aids struggling veterans

JOLIET, Ill. (AP) — The Joliet Police Department is trying to help veterans struggling with combat-related mental health issues through a special program.

Joliet Deputy Police Chief Ed Gregory tells The (Joliet) Herald-News the department wants "to make sure no veteran we meet harms themselves." He says veterans can be diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder, traumatic brain injuries and other mental health issues.

The department's Battle Buddy program comes in response to a growing number of calls for service. Gregory says officers who have previous military service are asked to respond to calls involving veterans who are either despondent or suicidal. Gregory says these officers have a sympathetic ear and can offer resources the veteran may not know about.

The program started in September 2016.

