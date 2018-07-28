Jones says he is keeping 'open mind' on Kavanaugh

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Doug Jones says he is keeping an "open mind" on President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

The Democratic senator told reporters Friday evening that he wants to do his "due diligence" on Kavanaugh's work. He said he is also not worried about a flurry of advertising pressuring him to confirm Kavanaugh.

Jones said that he wants "to keep an open mind on every aspect of it and look at a number of different things."

The senator said senators want more documents out of the White House from Kavanaugh's time there as White House staff secretary to President George W. Bush.

He said with past nominees, everything was "turned over" unless there was a technical reason that it should be privileged.

