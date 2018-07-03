Judge blocks St. Paul visitor limit at homeless center

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A federal judge in Minnesota has temporarily blocked a St. Paul rule that limits the number of people a church can serve at its daytime center for the homeless.

The decision says city policy violates the Listening House's First Amendment rights and a federal religious freedom law. The Listening House links homeless people with resources at First Lutheran Church on St. Paul's east side.

U.S. Chief District Judge John Tunheim said Monday the church will likely win its lawsuit against the city, which required the church to cap visitors at 20 and display a no-trespassing sign, among other conditions.

City officials set those rules after neighbors complained about people littering and urinating near the church.

The city attorney's office says it's working to resolve the church's and the community's concerns.