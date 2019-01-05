Judge denies expedited hearing on sale of Bellefonte plant

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — A federal judge has turned down a request for an expedited hearing on the Tennessee Valley Authority's decision not to sell its unfinished Bellefonte nuclear power plant to a developer.

The Chattanooga Times Free Press reports TVA was given more time to respond to developer Franklin L. Haney's claim that TVA improperly canceled the sale.

The ruling against an expedited hearing came in a lawsuit filed by Haney's Nuclear Development LLC, which wants to buy the plant in Hollywood, Alabama.

Haney was top bidder for the plant site with a $111 million purchase offer.

TVA informed Haney before the scheduled closing that TVA couldn't sell Bellefonte as a nuclear plant unless federal regulators approved the transfer of the deferred construction permit first granted to TVA nearly 45 years ago to start work on the plant.

