Judge dismisses suit over alcohol shipments to Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A judge is throwing out a lawsuit by the state of Mississippi against four mail-order wine sellers, ruling the state doesn't have authority to pursue the businesses.

Attorney General Jim Hood sued the companies in December, saying they violated state laws banning direct shipments of wine and liquor for any reason.

Rankin County Chancery Court Judge John S. Grant III dismissed the suit Monday.

The companies say they sell alcohol in their home jurisdictions and that Mississippi buyers then own the alcohol and are responsible for shipment under the terms of purchase.

Hood argued the companies are wrongfully evading Mississippi laws, plus local decisions that ban alcohol sales in some areas. Hood says the four companies shipped nearly 19,000 bottles of wine and alcohol to Mississippi between 2015 and 2017.