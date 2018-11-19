Judge in Vegas: Poll observers can stay until last vote cast

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Nevada state court judge has made permanent his Election Day order ensuring that political party vote observers can remain inside polling places in and around Las Vegas until the last ballot is cast.

The ruling signed Monday by Clark County District Court Judge Timothy Williams instructs county elections chief Joe Gloria not to force poll watchers to leave vote centers at posted 7 p.m. closing times.

The judge issued a similar temporary order on Nov. 6, a day after the Nevada Republican Party sued.

Attorney Ervin Nelson said members of the public had been told to leave early polling sites during two weeks of voting that sometimes drew closing-time lines in Clark County.

The judge's order allowed for the cancellation of a scheduled Monday hearing on the issue.