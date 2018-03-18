Judge sides with inmate on prosthetic leg, toilet access

CHICAGO (AP) — A federal judge in Chicago has ruled that Cook County Jail violated the rights of an inmate with a prosthetic leg because jail staff didn't always assign him to cells that had grab bars over his toilet to give him needed mobility.

The Chicago Law Bulletin reports Judge John Lee noted in his ruling that the Americans with Disabilities Act allows for payment of damages when a public official "intentionally discriminates because of disability."

Lee didn't accept the jail's arguments that it was sufficient to let inmate James Roberts out of his cell when he asked to enable him use a dayroom toilet. Lee says that didn't meet the legal requirements that he get access equivalent to nondisabled inmates.

Lee hasn't ruled on other allegations in Roberts' lawsuit.

