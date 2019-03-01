Judges allows city to join suit over Delaware school funding

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — A judge is allowing Delaware's largest city to intervene in a lawsuit alleging that the state is failing to provide adequate educational opportunities for disadvantaged students.

Friday's ruling came in a lawsuit filed by the ACLU of Delaware and Community Legal Aid Society Inc. against the state and county governments.

The plaintiffs say the state has failed to provide adequate funding for poor children, children with disabilities, and students whose first language is not English. They also say school property tax collections based on outdated county assessments are partially to blame for the lack of funding.

Wilmington officials, who base their property taxes on New Castle County's assessment values, say the city has suffered financially from the county's failure to conduct a general reassessment for more than 35 years.