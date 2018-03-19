Judicial branch to announce major bail reform initiative

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire's judicial branch says it is going to announce a major bail reform initiative for cases at the pretrial stage.

The communications office of the judicial branch is scheduled to hold a news conference Monday.

The bail reform initiative for the circuit and superior courts is being done in partnership with a campaign called 3DaysCount and the Pretrial Justice Institute. The goal is to reduce arrests, reduce the cash bail system and reduce detention.

The goal is to introduce the reforms in 20 states by 2020.