Jury: 2 San Jose officers liable for excessive force

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — A federal jury has found that two San Jose police officers used excessive force when they fatally shot a man as he experienced a suicidal breakdown in front of his home three years ago.

The Mercury News reports the verdict announced Tuesday by a six-member jury panel also recommended a $2.6 million award to the family of 18-year-old Anthony Nunez.

Nunez's family called police on July 4, 2016 to report he had shot himself on the head with a handgun. The self-inflicted gunshots were, miraculously, not fatal.

Jurors rejected the official police account that Nunez had pointed a gun at the officers before they each fired a shot, killing him.

A San Jose city attorney said that the city was not ready to announce appeal plans. A follow-up hearing was scheduled for July 11.

___

Information from: San Jose (Calif.) Mercury News, http://www.mercurynews.com