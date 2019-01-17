Jury: Man guilty of shooting woman on Yakama reservation

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — A federal jury has found a man guilty of fatally shooting a 33-year-old woman on the Yakama Nation reservation.

The Yakima Herald-Republic reports George Cloud on Thursday was found guilty of first-degree murder and using a firearm in a violent crime in the death of Felina Metsker of Harrah.

The jury deliberated for just over an hour at the U.S. District Court in Yakima where Cloud was tried because he is a citizen of the Yakama Nation and the homicide happened on the reservation.

Metsker was reported missing April 1, 2016. Search crews found her human remains near White Swan May 5.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Thomas Hanlon says Cloud shot Metsker because Cloud believed Metsker had called police to report a crime.

Defense Attorney Nicholas Marchi said federal prosecutors had not proven that Cloud was the one who killed Metsker.

