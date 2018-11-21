Jury awards former Teva executive $6M in discrimination suit

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A Pennsylvania jury has awarded more than $6 million to a former Teva Pharmaceuticals executive who claimed he was discriminated against because of his age and the fact he is American.

Stephen Middlebrooks was a senior director for the Israeli-based company. He had worked for the company since 2001 and was 58 when he was fired in 2016.

Middlebrooks sued last year claiming he was retaliated against and then terminated for complaining about his treatment. The suit claimed Middlebrooks' Israeli-based supervisor made derogatory comments about Americans and told him the company made employment decisions based on age.

Teva Pharmaceuticals is in the process of relocating its American headquarters from outside Philadelphia to northern New Jersey.

A company spokeswoman declined comment Wednesday.