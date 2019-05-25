Juvenile bald eagle found on ground to be released Tuesday

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — A young bald eagle found soaked and stumping along a street in the Louisiana neighborhood where it hatched will be released Tuesday in the same area.

A neighborhood resident brought the mottled brown eaglet to the Louisiana State University School of Veterinary Medicine's Wildlife Hospital on May 11, after making sure it needed help. Another neighbor has been collecting money for its care and posting health updates outside her home.

Coastal consultant and photographer P.J. Hahn says it was on the ground, barely able to fly, and appeared to have a wing injury. Veterinary school spokeswoman Ginger Guttner says the eagle needed supportive care and has been in the school's flight cage since May 20 so veterinarians could be sure it flies well enough to be released.